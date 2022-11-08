OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $670,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 157.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 180,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

