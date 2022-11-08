28,019 Shares in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PZT opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $26.38.

About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

