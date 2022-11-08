OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,871 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IOO. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

IOO opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.45 and a 1-year high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

