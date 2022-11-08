OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:QSPT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:QSPT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

NYSEARCA QSPT opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70.

