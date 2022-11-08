OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $692,000 in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 590,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 164,432 shares during the period.

PSFD opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37.

