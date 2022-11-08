2,300 Shares in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000.

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $244.98 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.38.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

