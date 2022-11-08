Direxion Daily Metal Miners Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:MNM) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Metal Miners Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:MNM – Get Rating) by 329.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Direxion Daily Metal Miners Bull 2X Shares worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily Metal Miners Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of MNM opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Metal Miners Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34.

