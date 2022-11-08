Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $893,000 Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,299 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,641 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,923 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 89,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $430,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,908,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,797,682.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,293,715 shares of company stock worth $44,065,786. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

