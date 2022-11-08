NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 29,121 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in NOV by 1,360.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 798.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

NOV Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. NOV’s payout ratio is 666.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,456 shares of company stock valued at $360,063. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.