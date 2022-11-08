OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJAN opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.