Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 556.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 96.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $164.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.22. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.36 and a fifty-two week high of $190.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

