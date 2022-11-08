Bank of America Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $70.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWLO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.04.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $298,594.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Twilio by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Twilio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

