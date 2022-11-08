Mizuho Cuts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $75.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TWLO. Cowen cut their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie lowered Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.04.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Up 6.9 %

TWLO opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 255.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 113.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.