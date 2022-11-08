Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TWLO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Twilio from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.04.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $45.68 on Friday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average is $85.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42.

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 22.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,195 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $200,903,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Twilio by 450.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 631.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

