Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $987,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 230.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

PRU opened at $103.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average of $98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

