Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Hexcel by 13.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 593,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,036,000 after buying an additional 72,129 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 1.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 806,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,182,000 after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Hexcel by 140.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 23,743 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,766,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Vertical Research lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

Hexcel Trading Up 2.3 %

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HXL opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.