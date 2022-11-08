Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 7,487 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REG. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth $4,448,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Regency Centers by 20.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth $18,890,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 25.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Regency Centers to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Regency Centers stock opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

