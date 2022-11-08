Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chewy were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHWY. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 84.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 24.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Chewy by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

Chewy Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,877,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,156 shares of company stock worth $11,790,954. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

