Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Exponent by 0.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Exponent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,318 shares of company stock worth $931,738 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

