Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 2,038 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $223,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.18.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $300.64 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

