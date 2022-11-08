Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 3,083 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.90.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average is $99.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

