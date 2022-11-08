Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,177,330,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,980,000 after buying an additional 75,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 21.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,639,000 after buying an additional 205,878 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $176.14 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.