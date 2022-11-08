Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $934,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 48.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after buying an additional 1,813,284 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 51.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,717,000 after buying an additional 1,584,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,368,000 after buying an additional 58,555 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $279.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

