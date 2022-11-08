Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.05 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth $78,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 7.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 412.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDR opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 310.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

