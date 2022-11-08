Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 47.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NFG opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

