Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. OTR Global cut Crocs to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX opened at $80.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $66.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Crocs by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 53.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

