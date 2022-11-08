ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 0.5 %

IMOS stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $729.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

