ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 0.5 %
IMOS stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $729.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.
