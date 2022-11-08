Oppenheimer Comments on Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 2.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $33.45 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $1,245,456.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,891.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $1,245,456.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,891.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 14,901 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $447,030.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,256 shares of company stock worth $3,404,694 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.