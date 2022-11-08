Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $160.15 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $851.52 million, a PE ratio of -210.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is -84.21%.

Insider Transactions at Mesa Laboratories

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $724,075.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 25.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 29.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

