StockNews.com Downgrades Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.83.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 3.3 %

Cytokinetics stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $55.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $421,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,124,773.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at $17,124,773.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,195,439.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,252.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,694. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cytokinetics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

