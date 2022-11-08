Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $121.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2,666.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

