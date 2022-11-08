Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Accuray Incorporated Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Accuray in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accuray presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.64. Accuray has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Accuray in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Accuray by 25.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,411,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after acquiring an additional 488,582 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Accuray by 35.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 70,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Accuray by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Accuray by 46.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 326,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,316 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ali Pervaiz sold 13,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $26,527.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ali Pervaiz sold 13,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $26,527.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 38,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $76,410.15. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 731,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,477.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,182 shares of company stock valued at $188,380. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

