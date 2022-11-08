Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.79. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $87.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $31,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $31,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,108.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $186,167.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,546.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,834 shares of company stock worth $4,694,331. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 82.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth $63,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

