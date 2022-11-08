The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.60.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $206.01 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.