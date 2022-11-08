The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.
Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $206.01 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.07%.
In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
