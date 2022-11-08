Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Boosted by Analyst

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.64.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Gold stock opened at $95.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average of $104.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Royal Gold by 280.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 200.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $41,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

