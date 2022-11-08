CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on CRA International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

CRA International Stock Up 1.9 %

CRAI opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.89. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $120.15. The firm has a market cap of $846.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

CRA International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 338,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in CRA International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 289,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CRA International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

