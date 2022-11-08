Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

WSR stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.