Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

VSH has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 139.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 61.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 225,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 81,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 36,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 197.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 94,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

