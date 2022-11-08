OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OGE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE OGE opened at $36.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.09.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.