Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

TUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $5.06 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $225.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Goudis bought 254,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,185.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 424,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,285. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard Goudis bought 254,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,185.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 424,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,631.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 206.9% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

