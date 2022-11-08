Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUPGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

TUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $5.06 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $225.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUPGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tupperware Brands

In other news, insider Richard Goudis bought 254,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,185.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 424,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,285. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard Goudis bought 254,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,185.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 424,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,631.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 206.9% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

