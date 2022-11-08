StockNews.com Upgrades Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.45.
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 16.2 %
SPR stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 344,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.
