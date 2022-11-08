StockNews.com Downgrades Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
SU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.
Suncor Energy Price Performance
SU opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $42.72.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
