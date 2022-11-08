StockNews.com Downgrades Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SUGet Rating) (TSE:SU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

SU opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.31. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $42.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $4,145,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

