RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised RPM International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on RPM International to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.56.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $94.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. RPM International has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $101.48.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

