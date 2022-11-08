Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OCN stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a quick ratio of 17.97 and a current ratio of 17.97. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $41.92. The firm has a market cap of $302.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ocwen Financial in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.