Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Raised by Analyst

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHAK. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $44.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.92 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $91.36.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,047,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 318,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2,372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,590 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $8,850,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2,427.0% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

