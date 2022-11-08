Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $53.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,470,671 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,566,595,000 after acquiring an additional 398,230 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $818,806,000 after acquiring an additional 486,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.