NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
NYSE:NC opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $377.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.89. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.92%.
NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
