NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

NACCO Industries Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSE:NC opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $377.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.89. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NACCO Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.92%.

Institutional Trading of NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 320.6% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 122,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 93,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

