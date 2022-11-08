Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

NYSE MG opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $136.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Mistras Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,313,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 88,197 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 217.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 394,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Mistras Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 270,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

