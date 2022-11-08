Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $406.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.60 million. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

ALTG stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $392.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is 575.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALTG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Activity at Alta Equipment Group

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Andrew P. Studdert purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $71,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at $692,010.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 149.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 97,316 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Further Reading

