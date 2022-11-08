Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $442.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

